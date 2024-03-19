Turkiye aims to develop smart transportation infrastructure by 2028

The General Directorate of Highways has unveiled plans to enhance Turkiye’s transportation infrastructure through the implementation of smart technology initiatives by 2028, aimed at optimising routes and bolstering efficiency, the Daily Sabah newspaper reports.

According to the paper, the general directorate highlighted the objectives of these projects, including the reduction of travel times, enhancement of traffic safety and efficient utilisation of energy and existing road capacities.

Speaking to Anadolu, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu evaluated the strategic plan, stating that the rapid progress provided by technological developments brought about change in the transportation sector.

Uraloglu said: “Turkiye has become a leader in its region and has a say in the world, as it deserves, by implementing the right transportation policies with the right investments in the last 21 years.”

Central to these efforts is the establishment of 18 centres for intelligent transportation systems deployment, facilitating seamless data exchange between vehicles and their surroundings.

