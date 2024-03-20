London’s annual iftar event raises $38,000 for Gaza

Over 1,000 attendees filled Byron Hall in Harrow, West London, on Sunday for an annual iftar event in which £30,000 ($38,000) was raised to provide iftar meals in Gaza.

Organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB), the eighth annual Iftar commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Egypt’s Dr. Al-Said Abu Al-Fayouz, which was followed by Adnan Hmidan, the vice president of the PFB, who told attendees: “As we gather for this Iftar, let us not forget the hundreds of thousands in Gaza facing starvation and enduring severe hardships. It is our duty to stand in solidarity with them.”

Dr. Anas Al-Tikriti underscored the significance of harnessing the collective power of Arabs and Palestinians in Britain. He advocated for using their influence, especially through voting in the upcoming general elections, to champion Gaza’s cause.

The PFB initiated a campaign at the start of Ramadan aiming to raise £50,000 ($63,500) for iftar (the break fast) meals in Gaza, successfully gathering £30,000 in donations during its eighth annual iftar evening.

