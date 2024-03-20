Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Malaysian Prime Minister says 7 October events ‘understandable because people have been victimised for so long’

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks about the West’s hypocrisy over the war in Gaza compared to attitudes to Ukraine. Speaking to DW News’ Richard Walker in Berlin, Anwar criticised Western countries such as Germany for failing to use their influence to make Israel halt the fighting. He argued that the events of 7 October 2023 were ‘understandable’ in the context of the history of Israel’s oppression and violence against Palestinians for over 70 years.

March 20, 2024 at 12:45 pm

READ: South Africa says Israel’s attack on Gaza is undermining the ICJ 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending