Malaysian Prime Minister says 7 October events ‘understandable because people have been victimised for so long’ Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks about the West’s hypocrisy over the war in Gaza compared to attitudes to Ukraine. Speaking to DW News’ Richard Walker in Berlin, Anwar criticised Western countries such as Germany for failing to use their influence to make Israel halt the fighting. He argued that the events of 7 October 2023 were ‘understandable’ in the context of the history of Israel’s oppression and violence against Palestinians for over 70 years.