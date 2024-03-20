UK prime minister calls situation in Gaza ‘unsustainable’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has refused once again to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, but acknowledged that it is “clear” that the status quo is unsustainable, Anadolu has reported. Sunak made his comments during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons earlier today.

Labour Party MP Mark Hendrick told Sunak that Israel is provoking famine in Gaza and warned against its ground offensive in Rafah, a city in the south of the Strip, where millions of Palestinians now seek shelter from Israeli attacks. Hendrick asked Sunak if he agrees with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell that Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war.

Sunak refrained from giving a direct answer and said that Israel should be allowing more aid into Gaza. “The UK is doing all it can to get more aid in and to prevent this worsening crisis,” he claimed. “We will do everything we can to alleviate the suffering the people are experiencing.”

Hendrick later asked Sunak if he agrees with Borrell and US President Joe Biden that a ceasefire is needed. The prime minister replied that he had explained the government’s position and the findings of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report are “gravely concerning.” He added that, “We need urgent action now to avoid a famine.”

Whilst responding to a question about UK arms sales to Israel, Sunak said that there have been “too many” civilian casualties, and the UK wants to see Israel “take greater care to limit its operations to military targets.”

Another Labour parliamentarian, Tahir Ali, asked if the prime minister will use “the small amount of time” he has left in government to join the 138 UN member states in recognising the state of Palestine. Sunak replied that he will do so “when it makes most beneficial sense for the overall peace process.”

