Jared Kushner says Israel should move civilians to Egypt to ‘finish the job’ Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser and his son-in-law, said ‘with the right diplomacy’ it would be possible to move civilians out of Rafah and into Egypt so Israel could ‘go in and finish the job’. In an interview dated 15 February, posted earlier this month on the YouTube channel of the Middle East Initiative, a program of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Kushner said if he were Israel, he would clear the Negev desert and move civilians there so Israel could ‘clear out’ as much of Rafah as possible.