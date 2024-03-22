Israel's aggression on Gaza is increasing Palestine solidarity in Latin America

Since the outbreak of Israel’s bombing campaign on Gaza, Palestine supporters have increasingly voiced concern over the genocidal policies being carried out in the enclave. From Europe to the US and Latin America, millions have taken to the streets, occupied train stations and blocked weapons factories to demonstrate their unity with Palestine. All united for “Freedom for Palestine”.

Communities in Latin America came together to denounce the Israeli occupation’s actions in Gaza. There is strong solidarity with Palestine in the region, particularly in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Bolivia and El Salvador. Towers were lit in the colours of the Palestinian flag, flags were raised atop buildings and people chanted in support of Gaza.

Even the region’s presidents adopted a united policy of condemning Israel´s action on Gaza, calling for an end to the massacres and for civilians to be protected.

In Chile, home to the largest Palestinian diaspora population in Latin America, a huge march was held to call urgent humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza. The demonstration started at the Gabriel Mistral Cultural Centre, passed through La Moneda and ended with a cultural event in Los Heroes. Around 20,000 people, including personalities such as the writer Diamela Eltit, the former Minister of Education Jorge Arrate, the Mayor of Recoleta Daniel Jadue, among others, took part.

At the end of the protest, the President of the Palestinian Community in Chile, Maurice Khamis, expressed a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for a ceasefire in Gaza and peace and justice. “Palestinians have been victims of an unprecedented genocide. We have witnessed a live and direct massacre with thousands of people killed. Any attempt at justification is an affront to humanity. Our call now is for a ceasefire and to establish lasting peace in Palestine, based on justice and freedom,” Khamis said.

He also highlighted that “the solidarity of the Chilean people with the Palestinians endures in the present, the past and the future. I have no doubt that this country respects the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Muchas gracias a las más de 20.000 personas que fueron a marchar por PALESTINA para exigir un #AltoAlFuego 🇵🇸 Más de 20.000 voces se unieron por los más de 31.000 palestinos que han sido asesinados, entre ellos, más de 13.000 niños. El mundo tiene que saber que somos muchos… pic.twitter.com/UuhFrSPblm — Comunidad Palestina de Chile (@ComPalestinaCL) March 18, 2024

Meanwhile Brazil and 23 other countries from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and putting an “immediate end of the genocide in Gaza”.

During the conference, Brazil´s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held meetings with the presidents of Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela and others and discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip.

“The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza demands from all of us the ability to say enough is enough to the collective punishment that the Israeli government imposes on the Palestinian people. People are dying in line for food. The indifference of the international community is shocking,” Lula said at the Eighth CELAC Summit.

Da Silva proposed a motion to the UN for an immediate end to the genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip committed by the Israeli government.

“I want to take advantage of the presence of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to propose a CELAC motion for an immediate end to this genocide. I call on the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to put aside their differences and put an end to this killing. The lives of thousands of innocent women and children are at stake.”

O Brasil acredita na CELAC como foro de construção de consensos, que cultiva a via do entendimento e que não se deixa tentar por soluções impositivas. Para atingir seus objetivos estratégicos de desenvolvimento, os estados da periferia do mundo capitalista precisam enxergar uns… — Lula (@LulaOficial) March 1, 2024

In Bolivia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the genocide against civilians in the Gaza Strip and deplored the denial of the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave. The ministry also demanded urgent action from the United Nations Security Council.

“These actions violate the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and the order to stop the attacks and to guarantee humanitarian aid that was issued by the International Court of Justice,” its statement said.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry urged the Security Council and the international community to take immediate action to stop the “massacres” being committed by the Israeli occupation forces.

“It constitutes a ruthless act of cowardice, contrary to all regulations of international law and human rights. At present, there are already sufficient reasons to establish a trial against [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and his collaborators at the International Criminal Court for their crimes against humanity,” it continued.

“The international community cannot ignore the seriousness of these events and must join in the condemnation and the need for justice.”

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has shared numerous posts on social media highlight that Israel is committing “genocide” and compared its actions in the Gaza Strip to the Nazi’s actions during the Second World War.

Latin America continues to be united in voicing its rejection of Israel’s brutal bombing campaign in Gaza and its efforts to forcibly displaced Palestinians from their homeland once again. Will Israel’s allies take heed of the warnings and reign Tel Aviv’s actions in to stop more civilians being killed in Gaza?

