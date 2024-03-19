Palestinian diaspora in Chile rallies in support of Gaza

The Palestinian community in Chile on Sunday organised a large demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip, denouncing the ongoing Israeli aggression against the besieged enclave and rejecting international complicity in “supporting Israel in its genocide against the Palestinians,” Quds Press reported.

A statement by the Palestinian community said the demonstration which began at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Centre (GAME) in the centre of the capital, Santiago, saw the participation of about 20,000 demonstrators, including prominent figures such as the former Education Minister, Jorge Arrate, the Mayor of Recoleta, Daniel Jadue, the former Chilean Ambassador to Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, the head of its legal team at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Nelson Haddad and the writer Diamela Eltit.

Muchas gracias a las más de 20.000 personas que fueron a marchar por PALESTINA para exigir un #AltoAlFuego 🇵🇸 Más de 20.000 voces se unieron por los más de 31.000 palestinos que han sido asesinados, entre ellos, más de 13.000 niños. El mundo tiene que saber que somos muchos… pic.twitter.com/UuhFrSPblm — Comunidad Palestina de Chile (@ComPalestinaCL) March 18, 2024

For his part, the head of the Palestinian community in Chile, Maurice Khamis, said the Chilean people’s solidarity with the Palestinian people will never stop, adding that Chile respects the Palestinian people’s rights.

Speaking to the demonstrators, Khamis said for the past 163 days, the Palestinians have been subjected to an unprecedented genocide, in a live broadcast.

“We witnessed a massacre that left thousands dead,” he said, stressing that “any justification for it is an insult to humanity.”

He added that the demonstrators are calling for a ceasefire and the establishment of final peace in Palestine with justice and freedom.

For his part, Haddad said he took part in the march to salute the Palestinian people and all Palestinian friends in Chile who represent a resistance struggle movement to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from Israeli aggression.

“We must adhere to our protest and demands to hold accountable those who commit genocide in Palestine, led by [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu,” he continued.

Earlier this month, the Chilean government announced that it had excluded Israeli companies from the largest aviation exhibition in Latin America, which is being held by Santiago next month.

The Chilean Ministry of Defence published a statement saying, “based on the Chilean government’s decision, the 2024 edition of the International Air and Space Exhibition (FIDAE), scheduled to be held from 9-14 April, will not be attended by Israeli companies.”

The President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric, defended the decision saying that while these decisions are based on moral principles.