Gazan woman: Israel unleashed dogs on us, forced us to evacuate

A woman evacuating with her children from Gaza City to the south of the Strip on foot said that the Israeli army unleashed dogs on them, killed the men and forced the women out of the area.

Walking to southern Gaza along Rashid Street, the woman said: “The Israeli army forces surrounding Al-Shifa Hospital killed the men and forced the women to leave towards the south of the Strip.”

“We were sitting when suddenly the Israeli army entered with tanks, took us out of the house, unleashed dogs on us, and killed my husband’s grandfather and my uncle.”

She continued: “The streets around Al-Shifa were filled with the bodies of victims killed by the Israeli army during its siege of the hospital.”

She was then forced to leave with her three children and walk the long distance to reach the south of the Gaza Strip through Rashid Street.

For over a week, the Israeli army has besieged Al-Shifa Medical Complex, demolished and burned the homes of citizens in the hospital’s vicinity and killed medical staff, patients and Palestinians who had taken shelter in the building.

Scores of Palestinians have been rounded up and detained by occupation forces, while there have been reports that women are being humiliated, forced to strip naked and have been raped by occupation army forces.

