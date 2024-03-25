Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets Israel defence ministry building in Tel Aviv

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it targeted the Israeli Ministry of Defence building in central Tel Aviv using a drone early yesterday morning.

IRI said this significant operation “reaffirms our commitment to striking the enemy’s strongholds and advancing to the second phase of resistance operations, which will escalate during the holy month of Ramadan, in support of our people in Gaza and in retaliation for the Zionist massacres against innocent Palestinian civilians.”

The ongoing Israeli war on Gaza has killed 32,0142 Palestinians and wounded 74,412 others and led to the displacement of about 85 per cent of the Strip’s population, according to authorities and international bodies and organisations.

