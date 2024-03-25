Israel’s attack on hospitals confirms plans to forcibly displace Palestinans, Hamas says

Hamas yesterday said the Israeli occupation’s storming of the Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip confirm the Israeli occupation’s plans to exterminate Palestinians and forcibly displace them from their land by destroying all means of life in the Gaza Strip.

“The [Israeli] occupation’s expansion of its fascist war against the health sector and hospitals in the Gaza Strip, and its storming of Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, and its siege of Al-Amal Hospital, and the incursion of its vehicles towards Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, amid intense air strikes, in parallel with the continuation of Zionist crimes in Al-Shifa Medical Complex against defenceless civilians, sick and wounded, confirms the [Israeli] occupation’s insistence on continuing the war of extermination against our people, and its attempts to displace them from their land, by destroying all means of life in the Gaza Strip, especially hospitals,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas stressed that these “barbaric” crimes and attacks violate all international agreements and treaties that designate hospitals as protected places and stress the protection of civilians.

It called on the global community to take urgent action to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by all means.

