Colombia: Gaza is suffering the same fate as Hiroshima

Colombian President Gustavo Petro likened the Gaza Strip after the Israeli bombing to the city of Hiroshima after the US dropped an atomic bomb on it during World War II.

Commenting on the news of Palestinians starving to death in Gaza, Petro commented in a post on X, saying: “When the US dropped an atomic bomb in Hiroshima, more than 77,000 people died there. Today, in a country much smaller than Japan, Palestine, and in a city smaller than Hiroshima: Gaza, more than 32,000 people have died in bombings. It’s the same story.”

Petro accused the superpowers of using excessive military force to impose their will on all of humanity.

Earlier in the day, the president urged all countries to sever relations with Israel if it does not comply with the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which passed yesterday. “Finally, a ceasefire resolution in Gaza comes out of the United Nations Council unanimously. I invite the nations of the world to sever diplomatic relations if Israel breaks the ceasefire.”

On Monday evening, the UN Security Council issued a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan, leading to a permanent and sustainable ceasefire.

Fourteen countries voted in favour of the resolution presented by ten elected members of the council, while the US abstained from voting.

