Israel Police, settlers attack worshippers leaving Taraweeh prayers at Al-Aqsa

Israeli police and settlers attacked Muslim worshippers as they were leaving Al-Aqsa Mosque after Taraweeh night prayers yesterday, RT reported.

The news channel’s correspondent said police and a number of settlers beat worshippers in the Bab Al-Khalil area of Jerusalem.

Local sources reported that the Israeli police arrested two young men near the Hebron Gate after they left the mosque.

Activists and bloggers circulated video footage documenting attacks on worshippers.

▶️Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshippers as they were leaving the al-Aqsa mosque near Bab al-Khalil in the occupied city of al-Quds@PressTV pic.twitter.com/9W0AUxenyO — SR – Oppressed (@RupaniGarcon) March 26, 2024

The Israeli authorities prevented Palestinian males under the age of 55 and female residents of the occupied West Bank who are under the age of 50 from entering Jerusalem to perform prayers.

Those who met the conditions for entry were also told to obtain a security permit from the Israeli occupation army.

As part of the tight siege it has imposed on the Old City of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque for six months, Israel Police recently deployed 3,000 of its members in Jerusalem and at the checkpoints leading to the city to prevent West Bank residents from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque on the second Friday of Ramadan.

The latest attack on worshippers came just hours after the UN Security Council voted for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the rest of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Throughout its latest aggression on Gaza, Israel has increased attacks on Palestinians whenever action is brought against it on an international stage. The UN previously reported that the daily average number of aid trucks entering Gaza dropped by more than a third in the weeks after provisional measures from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which ordered Israel to allow safe, unfettered humanitarian aid access to the enclave and ensure a genocide is not taking place there.

Yesterday it was announced that the occupation state will phase out dealing with UNRWA, the UN agency mandated to support Palestine refugees and provide them for their needs both within the occupied territories and in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

