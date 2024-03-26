Israeli settlers block streets and movement of Palestinians amid Jewish holiday celebrations Amidst the destruction and ongoing violence by the Israeli military in Gaza, Israelis commemorate the Jewish holiday of Purim. In Hebron in the occupied West Bank, settlers accompanied by Israeli forces close off roads leading to the Ibrahimi Mosque, restricting movement around the area to facilitate settlers’ celebrations. Settlers march from Al-Shuhada Street to Tel Rumeida, escorted by a heavy military presence, including drones and soldiers stationed on rooftops and in the Islamic cemetery. Military checkpoints leading to Tel Rumeida and Al-Shuhada Street are sealed off, further isolating Palestinian residents. These celebrations often escalate into attacks, provocations, and racist insults directed at Palestinians, leaving residents in a constant state of fear.