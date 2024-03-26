Middle East Monitor
‘The Ramadan is the best time to kill them. They're weak and tired.’

Israeli Knesset Member Almog Cohen says the month of Ramadan, when Muslims all over the world are fasting, is the ‘best time to kill’ the people of Gaza because they’re weak and tired’. Speaking on the Israeli Channel 14, he called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to invade Rafah and ‘kill them’. Israel has killed over 32,000 Palestinians since the start of its war on Gaza on 7 October, the majority being women and children.

March 26, 2024 at 12:42 pm

