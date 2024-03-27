A mute child in Gaza describes an Israeli attack that killed a family and left him injured using sign language The video depicts a mute child in Gaza, unable to speak, using sign language to convey that he was targeted by an Israeli bombardment. Through his body language, he communicates to the Palestinian woman recording his conversation, saying that the attack killed an entire family – a mother, father, and two children – and left him injured in the besieged Gaza Strip. This occurs amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, now in its sixth month, which has resulted in the deaths of over 32,300 Palestinians and injuries to 74,694 more. The majority of the population has been displaced as a result of the war.