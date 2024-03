Israeli soldiers record their targeting of a school and residential buildings in Gaza Footage shows Israeli forces blowing up residential buildings in the besieged Gaza Strip. The first video, originally posted on an Instagram story by a soldier from the 8108th Battalion, was reposted by social media users. It depicts the destruction of three two-story buildings. In the second part of the footage, a school in Khan Younis is targeted by Israeli bombardment. These events unfold amidst the sixth month of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which has resulted in the killing of over 32,300 Palestinians and injuries to 74,694 more.