Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Russia encounters delays for oil payments as China, UAE, Turkiye raise bank scrutiny

March 27, 2024 at 6:02 pm

Oil tanker [ATTA KENARE/AFP/GettyImages]

Oil tanker [ATTA KENARE/AFP/GettyImages]

Russian oil firms encounter delays to be paid for crude and fuel as banks in China, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) become more wary of US secondary sanctions, Reuters reports.

According to the report, payment delays reduce revenue to the Kremlin as Washington applies dual policy sanction goals to disrupt money going to the Kremlin to punish it for the war in Ukraine.

Banks in China, the UAE and Turkiye have boosted their sanctions compliance requirements in recent weeks, resulting in delays or even the rejection of money transfers to Moscow.

The report says UAE’s Mashreq Bank, Turkiye’s Ziraat and Vakıf Bank and Chinese banks ICBC and Bank of China still process payments, but take weeks or months to process them.

READ: Turkiye keen to reach 7.2 GW nuclear capacity by 2035: Official

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending