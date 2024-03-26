Turkiye keen to reach 7.2 GW nuclear capacity by 2035: Official

Turkiye aims to reach 7.2 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity by 2035 and 20 gigawatts by 2050 in its energy mix, a senior official said Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, said nuclear energy plays in reaching the country’s net zero emission target highlighting its “critical role”.

“By 2050, that is, in the next 20-25 years, Turkiye needs to reach an installed capacity of 20,000 megawatts,” he added.

The report also says nuclear energy plays a critical role in reaching the country’s 2053 net zero emission target.

Two nuclear plants are planned, in addition to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is under construction in the Mersin province on the Mediterranean coast of Turkiye, the report added.

READ: So-called great powers, global organisations benefit no one: Erdogan says