The concert hall attackers in Russia came to Turkiye for their residency extension

Two of the attackers who carried out the terrorist attack in which 139 people lost their lives in Moscow, the capital of Russia, had been residing in Moscow for a long time and had entered and exited Turkiye for short periods of time to extend their residence period, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, new details have emerged about the attackers who carried out the terrorist attack in Moscow, which was claimed by the terrorist organisation, Daesh.

According to information obtained from security sources, it was determined that two of the Tajik attackers had been residing in Moscow for a long time, and the attackers, who needed to leave the country to extend their stay in Russia, came to Turkiye because of its geographical proximity and the embargoes imposed after the Russia-Ukraine War did not leave many options.

“They briefly visited Turkiye to reset their visa-free stay and chose it due to its proximity to Russia,” the Turkish official explained.

It was also stated that the attackers, who did not have any “search records” about them, were able to travel between Turkiye and Russia using their passports.

