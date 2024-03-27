Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

The concert hall attackers in Russia came to Turkiye for their residency extension

March 27, 2024 at 3:51 pm

People lay flowers and light candles at Crocus City Hall, the concert hall where armed men opened fire, killing at least 140 people and injuring many others in Moscow, Russia on March 27, 2024 [Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency]

People lay flowers and light candles at Crocus City Hall, the concert hall where armed men opened fire, killing at least 140 people and injuring many others in Moscow, Russia on March 27, 2024 [Sefa Karacan – Anadolu Agency]

Two of the attackers who carried out the terrorist attack in which 139 people lost their lives in Moscow, the capital of Russia, had been residing in Moscow for a long time and had entered and exited Turkiye for short periods of time to extend their residence period, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, new details have emerged about the attackers who carried out the terrorist attack in Moscow, which was claimed by the terrorist organisation, Daesh.

According to information obtained from security sources, it was determined that two of the Tajik attackers had been residing in Moscow for a long time, and the attackers, who needed to leave the country to extend their stay in Russia, came to Turkiye because of its geographical proximity and the embargoes imposed after the Russia-Ukraine War did not leave many options.

“They briefly visited Turkiye to reset their visa-free stay and chose it due to its proximity to Russia,” the Turkish official explained.

It was also stated that the attackers, who did not have any “search records” about them, were able to travel between Turkiye and Russia using their passports.

READ: Arab countries condemn Moscow attack, declare solidarity with Russia

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending