Arab countries condemn Moscow attack, declare solidarity with Russia

The Arab countries condemned the terror attack targeting a concert hall in the Moscow area, which resulted in the deaths of over 133 people, Anadolu Agency reports.

In official statements, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Sudan, Palestine, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Somalia and the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation declared their solidarity with Russia.

In the latest toll from the Russian investigation committee, the death toll from the terrorist attack on a music concert hall in the Russian capital Moscow rose to 133.

In a statement by its Foreign Ministry, Saudi Arabia condemned the attack, emphasizing “the importance of fighting and countering all forms of extremism and terrorism.”

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, expressed “its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.”

Qatar, in a statement from its Foreign Ministry, also expressed “its strong condemnation” of the attack, renewing “its steadfast stance against violence and terrorism regardless of the motives and reasons.”

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed its strong condemnation of the “terrorist attack” that Moscow experienced, which claimed many lives.

The Omani Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack in Moscow, offering sincere condolences to the Russian government, people, and the families of the victims.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry also conveyed condolences to the families of the victims, the government of the Russian Federation, and its people, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and affirming its steadfast rejection of violence and terrorism in all its forms.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry slammed the Moscow attack, expressing “its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of Russia.”

Jordan, in a statement from its Foreign Ministry, condemned the attack, expressing “the kingdom’s solidarity with Russia.”

The Palestinian Presidency, in a statement, expressed its strong condemnation of the attack, describing it as “terrorism.”

It affirmed “its solidarity and support for the Russian leadership and the friendly Russian people.”

Lebanon, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco also strongly condemned the terrorist attack near Moscow and expressed “full solidarity with the Russian Federation, offering condolences to the families of the victims, and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud condemned “the terrorist attack that occurred in a music concert hall in the Russian capital.”

Mohamud expressed heartfelt condolences to Russia, “confirming Somalia’s solidarity with the Russian government and people in this difficult time.”

In Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned “in the strongest terms the attack,” affirming “its confidence in Russia’s ability to overcome this ordeal.”

In Yemen, President of the Presidential Council Rashad al-Alimi, in a condolence message sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, condemned in the strongest terms, the terrorist attack in Moscow.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned “the armed attack that targeted a hall in the outskirts of Moscow.”

Hussein Ibrahim Taha, the secretary-general of the organization, reiterated the organization’s principled and steadfast position against terrorism in all its forms, stressing the need to combat it.

The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, also strongly denounced the shooting incident.

He emphasized the council’s consistent stance against all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, which aim to destabilize security and stability in any region of the world.

The Hamas movement in Palestine extended “its sincere condolences to the leadership and people of Russia, and the families of the victims of this heinous attack,” expressing “full solidarity with Russia, its people, and the families of the victims.”

