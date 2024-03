Egyptian and Jordanian protesters exchange messages in protest chants In a heartwarming display of brotherhood, Jordanians have conveyed a message to the Egyptian people, chanting during a protest for Palestine that ‘the Egyptian people are part of us’. Egyptian protesters responded to the message during a protest in Egypt, assuring them that Egypt is also ‘still alive’ and awake. Protests have erupted across the Arab world this week calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza, where over 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s violent war on the besieged strip.