Indian students show support for Palestine, oppose pro-Israel government Indian students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi showed their support for Palestine with a lively rendition of 'From the River to the Sea' complete with Indian drums. With the Indian elections just weeks away, the students were also sending a message to the current pro-Israel government, led by Hindu-nationalist politician Narendra Modi, that they do not share its support for the genocidal actions of Israel in Gaza.