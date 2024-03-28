Mass grave of at least 65 people found in Libya, UN Migration Agency says

A mass grave with at least 65 bodies has been discovered in south-west Libya this week, the UN Migration Agency (IOM) said, Reuters reports.

According to the report, a spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said the mass grave was uncovered by Libyan security forces.

The IOM said, in a statement, it was “profoundly shocked and alarmed”.

The IOM also said it appreciated that Libyan authorities had launched an investigation into the deaths.

“Without regular pathways that provide opportunities for legal migration, such tragedies will continue to be a feature along this route,” it said.

