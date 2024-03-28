Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Mass grave of at least 65 people found in Libya, UN Migration Agency says

March 28, 2024 at 7:02 pm

The bodies of 65 irregular migrants are found in a mass grave in the Shuveyrif region of Tripoli, Libya on March 22, 2024. [Libyan Interior Ministry - Anadolu Agency]

The bodies of 65 irregular migrants are found in a mass grave in the Shuveyrif region of Tripoli, Libya on March 22, 2024. [Libyan Interior Ministry – Anadolu Agency]

A mass grave with at least 65 bodies has been discovered in south-west Libya this week, the UN Migration Agency (IOM) said, Reuters reports.

According to the report, a spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said the mass grave was uncovered by Libyan security forces.

The IOM said, in a statement, it was “profoundly shocked and alarmed”.

The IOM also said it appreciated that Libyan authorities had launched an investigation into the deaths.

“Without regular pathways that provide opportunities for legal migration, such tragedies will continue to be a feature along this route,” it said.

OPINION: The Mediterranean: A sea of blood

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending