Netanyahu said cancelling US delegation to Washington after UNSC ceasefire vote was ‘message to Hamas’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Senator Rick Scott at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. At the meeting, Netanyahu said the US decision to abstain in the UN Security Council vote on a ceasefire resolution in Gaza was ‘very, very bad’ and his decision to not send an Israeli delegation to Washington in response to the US not vetoing the resolution was to send ‘a message’ to Hamas.