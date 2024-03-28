Protest in Amman: Women reject arrests of pro-Palestinian activists and criticise US policy A protest took place in front of the professional unions complex in Amman, Jordan, organised by a group of women rejecting the arrest of some protesters from the demonstrations near the Israeli embassy in Amman in recent days. They also criticised the policies of the United States and Western governments. Human rights organisations report the arrest of several participants and supporters of the protests in front of the Israeli embassy in Amman, where protests have been recurring over the past four days condemning the Israeli war. Clashes also occurred between police forces and protesters.