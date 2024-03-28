Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli seizure of 800 hectares of Palestinian land in West Bank

Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel’s decision to seize 800 hectares of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, joining the growing list of nations opposing the move, which violates international law.

Last week, the Israeli authorities seized more land in the Jordan Valley area of the occupied West Bank, in a move overseen by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for the purpose of enabling the construction of more illegal settlements for Jewish settlers.

“The kingdom confirms that the Israeli occupation government continues to violate international law and international legitimacy [UN] resolutions without deterrence,” said the foreign ministry in Riyadh. “This weakens the credibility of the international system and undermines the chances of a just and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution.”

Calling the decision an extension of the Israeli occupation’s forced settlement operations throughout the Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia also reiterated its call to the international community to help halt Israeli settlers’ systematic violations immediately and to return the confiscated lands to their Palestinian owners.

The Saudi condemnation is the latest instance of Riyadh’s open criticism of and opposition to the Israeli occupation in recent months. The chance of a normalisation deal between the kingdom and Tel Aviv appears to be even more remote.

