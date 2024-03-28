Video depicts demolition of Bedouin homes in Judean Foothills by Israeli forces Israeli forces demolished five buildings in the Judean Foothills (Wadi Khalil) neighbourhood near Umm Batin. A video shows an attack dog being deployed after a local resident stepped two meters in the direction of the demolition. According to Jaber Abu Essa, who was born there, the residents of the neighbourhood—more than 80 households and 320 residents—agreed to the Bedouin Authority's proposal to move to the new El Mithali neighbourhood, which is being built near Tel as-Sabi. They gave up their farm animals and decades-old olive groves, as the proposed lots are much smaller and not suitable for farming. However, building permits have not been issued for four years now.