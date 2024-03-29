An Israeli woman says that the soldiers were sacrificed to win the war for the third temple An Israeli woman, speaking from in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque (Qubbat aṣ-Ṣakhra) in Old City, Occupied East Jerusalem, claims that the war is over the Temple Mount. She insists, 'I am certain we need to offer sacrifices here, and because they don't offer sacrifices on the Temple Mount, we're sacrificing our finest sons,' referring to the war and the soldiers. She believes that these sacrifices are necessary to win the war for the third temple, sacrificing their best sons to please God, who will reward them with the Temple.