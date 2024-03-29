Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel airstrikes in Aleppo target airport, defense factories: Social media

March 29, 2024 at 2:10 pm

Heavy duty machine removes debris of a destroyed building after Israel's airstrike, which killed 4 commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps advisers, in Damascus, Syria on January 20, 2024. [Ammar Ghali - Anadolu Agency]

Heavy duty machine removes debris of a destroyed building after Israel’s airstrike, which killed 4 commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps advisers, in Damascus, Syria on January 20, 2024. [Ammar Ghali – Anadolu Agency]

Israel reportedly carried out an airstrike early Friday on an airport and defense factories in northwestern Aleppo province, Anadolu reports.

Social media accounts close to the Syrian government said Israeli warplanes carried out the strikes in the town of Sefire.

It was reported that air defense systems belonging to the Syrian army responded.

Neither Israel nor the Syrian government have issued statements on the attack.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, the early morning attack resulted in casualties among both civilians and military personnel.

A Syrian military official informed SANA that around 1.45 a.m. on Friday (2245GMT Thursday), Israel conducted an airstrike from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo, adding that “civilians and military personnel” had been killed and wounded in the strike.

Similar claims were made on March 17 by the social media accounts saying that Israeli warplanes targeted multiple locations in the Kalamon region.

Since the start of the civil war in 2011, Israel has occasionally carried out attacks on airports in Aleppo and Damascus as well as on military positions belonging to Iranian-backed groups and the Syrian army.

READ: 13 killed in Syria strike, including Iran Guard

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending