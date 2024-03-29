Israel will confiscate 16% of Gaza's area to establish a buffer zone

Israel is currently implementing a large-scale project in Gaza, which includes the establishment of a one-kilometre-wide security buffer zone near the border with Israel, Maan news agency reported.

The Israeli army is establishing a buffer zone that covers 16 per cent of Gaza’s area, and a passageway to regulate the movement of Palestinians towards the north, the West Bank-based agency added, citing satellite images.

Most of the buildings destroyed by the Israeli army are located within one kilometre of the buffer zone being established.

