Cuban president calls for end to 'genocide' in Gaza

Cuba’s president has called on the international community to take action to end the “genocide” in Gaza.

Sharing a photo of the Palestinian flag being projected onto Jose Marti Memorial in the capital Havana, Miguel Diaz-Canel said late Saturday: “Cuba demands that the genocide stop now.”

“As long as Palestinian land continues to be martyred, bled, destroyed to its foundations by the hatred of the Israeli occupier, we cannot tire of denouncing the crime and calling on the international community,” Diaz-Canel wrote on X.

Mientras la tierra #Palestina siga siendo martirizada, desangrada, destruida hasta en sus cimientos por el odio del ocupante israelí, no podemos cansarnos de denunciar el crimen y convocar a la "comunidad internacional". #Cuba demanda que cese el genocidio ya. pic.twitter.com/0ikCqbZaSv — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 30, 2024

The president of the Caribbean island nation has been one of the leaders voicing the strongest opposition to Israel’s months-long onslaught on Gaza and has consistently expressed his support for Palestine.