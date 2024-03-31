Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Middle East Monitor

Cuban president calls for end to 'genocide' in Gaza

March 31, 2024 at 11:40 am

A general view of the Jose Martí Memorial adorned with illuminated Cuban and Palestinian flags, in Havana, Cuba on 17 November, 2023 [Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Cuba’s president has called on the international community to take action to end the “genocide” in Gaza.

Sharing a photo of the Palestinian flag being projected onto Jose Marti Memorial in the capital Havana, Miguel Diaz-Canel said late Saturday: “Cuba demands that the genocide stop now.”

“As long as Palestinian land continues to be martyred, bled, destroyed to its foundations by the hatred of the Israeli occupier, we cannot tire of denouncing the crime and calling on the international community,” Diaz-Canel wrote on X.

The president of the Caribbean island nation has been one of the leaders voicing the strongest opposition to Israel’s months-long onslaught on Gaza and has consistently expressed his support for Palestine.

 

