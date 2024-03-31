Harvard law students celebrate the passage of a divestment resolution regarding Israel Harvard Law students celebrate the passage of a divestment resolution by the student government. The vote was anonymous, marking a historic first for the university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. The students' statement expressed their disbelief that they didn't 'expect Harvard to step away from its bloodlust on its own’, prompting them to take action. They strongly condemned the 'complicity and urged for an immediate divestment from genocide.'