Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Harvard law students celebrate the passage of a divestment resolution regarding Israel

Harvard Law students celebrate the passage of a divestment resolution by the student government. The vote was anonymous, marking a historic first for the university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. The students' statement expressed their disbelief that they didn't 'expect Harvard to step away from its bloodlust on its own’, prompting them to take action. They strongly condemned the 'complicity and urged for an immediate divestment from genocide.'

March 31, 2024 at 9:05 pm

WATCH: ‘Don’t make too much noise; otherwise, your hostage could be moved to a lower place on the list’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending