Jordan, Morocco, and Iraq: Protests in Arab countries witness security crackdown

The Arab region witnessed demonstrations at night in several countries, such as Jordan, Morocco, and Iraq, with some of them witnessing security forces intervening to disperse them. In Jordan, activists reported that Jordanian security forces forcefully dispersed protests and marches in the Rabia suburb of the capital, Amman, where the Israeli embassy is located, and arrested dozens of activists. Videos show scenes of security forces arresting women and dragging them. In Morocco, protests took place in several Moroccan cities, including Rabat, Berkane, Nador, Ben Guerir, and Salé. The protesters condemned normalisation with Israel, while security forces forcefully dispersed some of the demonstrations. In Iraq, demonstrations supporting Palestine, denouncing the Israeli war on Gaza, and condemning American policies in the region.

March 31, 2024 at 7:11 pm

