Thousands of people cancel Easter celebrations in Sweden, march in support of Gaza

Thousands of people in the Swedish capital Stockholm canceled Easter celebrations in solidarity with the people of Gaza and demonstrated in support of Palestine on Saturday, Anadolu news agency reported.

Approximately 5,000 demonstrators gathered in Stockholm’s Odenplan district on the call of many non-governmental organizations, demanding Israel stop the war crimes in Gaza.

Along with banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza”, “Stop the genocide” and “Palestine forever,” the demonstrators carried models of children killed in Gaza.

They also chanted slogans such as “Free Palestine”, “End the occupation” and “Murderer Israel”.

Writer and activist Samuel Girma, who participated in the demonstration, told Anadolu that Israel should not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Malmö, Sweden on 11 May.

“Israel does not deserve to participate in Eurovision. A murderous and genocidal country cannot participate in a music contest. Israel is a genocidal country,” Girma said.

READ: ‘Stop the genocide’: Thousands take to streets in London in solidarity with Gaza