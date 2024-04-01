Libyan prime minister’s Tripoli residence attacked

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s residence in Tripoli came under attack on Sunday, reports said.

The attack was reportedly carried out by unknown perpetrators from the sea, Anadolu news agency reported.

Sources within Dbeibeh’s administration said the strike on his residence in Tripoli’s luxury Hay Andalus neighbourhood was carried out using two drone-launched missiles, causing only material damage.

Other reports said the attack was carried out with rocket-propelled grenades.

READ: Turkish foreign minister meets Libyan premier in Tripoli