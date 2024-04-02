Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Doctors Without Borders physician says Israeli systemically targeting healthcare workers in Gaza

Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a paediatric intensive care physician who works with Doctors Without Borders, told Sky News repeating Israeli claims that attacks on hospitals are strategic targeting of Hamas is ‘an insult to our intellect and our humanity’. ‘This is a direct targeting of healthcare workers,’ she said, expressing shock at being asked about the presence of Hamas fighters in Al-Shifa medical complex that was completely destroyed by Israel in a two-week raid. ‘I just want to paint a very brief picture of what healthcare workers are telling me there. They're saying that when they leave the hospital, civilians give them civilian clothing because wearing scrubs is sticking a target sticker on their back. That is how systematically healthcare has been targeted,’ she said.

April 2, 2024 at 5:22 pm

WATCH: Netanyahu says comments on killing of foreign aid workers in Gaza: ‘These things happen in war’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending