Doctors Without Borders physician says Israeli systemically targeting healthcare workers in Gaza Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a paediatric intensive care physician who works with Doctors Without Borders, told Sky News repeating Israeli claims that attacks on hospitals are strategic targeting of Hamas is ‘an insult to our intellect and our humanity’. ‘This is a direct targeting of healthcare workers,’ she said, expressing shock at being asked about the presence of Hamas fighters in Al-Shifa medical complex that was completely destroyed by Israel in a two-week raid. ‘I just want to paint a very brief picture of what healthcare workers are telling me there. They're saying that when they leave the hospital, civilians give them civilian clothing because wearing scrubs is sticking a target sticker on their back. That is how systematically healthcare has been targeted,’ she said.