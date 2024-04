MEMO’s correspondent Motasem Dalloul speaks to Palestinians attempting to dig out the bodies of their relatives from under the rubble of their homes in the vicinity of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

As Israeli forces withdrew following a 2-week raid on the besieged Strip’s largest medical complex and the surrounding neighbourhood, many Palestinians returned to search for family members only to find an unprecedented level of destruction with many homes razed on top of their residents.

