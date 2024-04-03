Miss Universe denies Saudi's participation in 2024 contest

The Miss Universe Organisation has refuted recent reports that Saudi Arabia is taking part in this year’s contest.

The selection process has not been carried out in the kingdom, Miss Universe said, adding that it is undergoing a “rigorous vetting process.”

“While Saudi Arabia is not yet among those countries fully confirmed participating this year, we are currently undergoing a rigorous vetting process qualifying a potential candidate to be awarded the franchise and assigned national director to represent,” the statement said.

“Saudi Arabia will not have this opportunity to join our prestigious pageant until this is final and confirmed by our approval committee,” it added.

This comes after Saudi model Rumy Alqahtani took to social media to announce her participation in the annual pageant, claiming she would be “the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant.” She has not removed the post from her Instagram account.

This year’s Miss Universe event will be hosted in Mexico in September.

