Houthi leader vows unwavering support for Palestine

Leader of Yemen’s Houthis, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, yesterday said the group “will not compromise or retreat” from its support for the Palestinian cause, Anadolu agency reported.

Speaking ahead of International Quds Day being marked tomorrow, Al-Houthi said: “Since the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood began [7 October 2023], we supported [Palestine] with everything we can, and we are constantly striving to develop our capabilities.”

“We will not compromise our position on the Palestinian issue and will not back down from it,” he added, pledging to continue to support and “strengthen cooperation and improve performance and action until the promised victory.”

Al-Houthi has accused the United States of “becoming an actual and full partner of the Israeli enemy in its crimes and aggression against the Palestinian people.”

While the US offers unwavering support for Israel, he added, “Muslims have failed miserably to stand with the Palestinian people”.

Since November, the Houthis have been targeting Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip after Israel waged a devastating war on them.

In January, tension escalated after a US-led coalition striking Houthi sites in Yemen which forced the group to also target American and British ships.

The group has recently said it would expand the strikes to “include enemy-linked ships passing through the Indian Ocean via the Cape of Good Hope route.”

Israel stands accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its war in Gaza, however the US continues to approve new arms shipments to the occupation state.

