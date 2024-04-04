Israel ramps up security at its embassies around the world

Israel has decided to “enhance security” at its embassies and missions around the world “in anticipation of a possible Iranian attack” after a senior Iranian official was killed in Syria earlier this week, local media reported yesterday.

Iran has accused Israel of targeting its official in Damascus, with the US saying it had no prior knowledge of the attack.

Security sources told the Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority that “there are countries with a high level of risk and others with a lower level of risk, and a protection package has been determined to suit each country.”

The occupation’s National Cybersecurity Authority also warned of the consequences of Iranian cyber-attacks ahead of Jerusalem Day on Friday.

The authority announced that the attacks may include defacing websites, disrupting the operation of household electrical appliances and spreading false information.

This comes against the backdrop of fears that Iranian elements will carry out attacks in response to the killing of two Revolutionary Guard commanders and five other military advisers in the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus on Monday.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said: “The attack led to the killing of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, one of the commanders of the Quds Force, and his assistant, Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi.”

Five other military advisers to the Revolutionary Guards were also killed in the attack: Hossein Aman Allahi, Mehdi Jalalati, Shahid Sadaqat, Ali Babaei and Ali Rozbehani.

