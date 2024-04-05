Staff at UK Department of Business and Trade threaten to walk out over arms sales to Israel

Civil servants within the UK’s Department of Business and Trade involved with arms exports to Israel have raised concerns over their own degree of legal liability, PA news agency reports.

According to the report, the Government has faced increasing calls to halt arms sales to Israel after three British aid workers were killed in an attack by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

The report says MPs have also been demanding that the Government publishes what legal advice it has received in relation to whether Israel is violating international humanitarian law.

