Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

'The soldiers conducted the strike without any awareness that these were, in fact, WCK vehicles. At the time, they were certain that they were targeting Hamas'

Israel Defense Forces Rear Admiral and IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated that an investigation revealed World Central Kitchen coordinated with the IDF beforehand. He added that the forces tracking the vehicles believed they were Hamas's, not realising they were WCK's, and conducted the strike. Last Tuesday, seven aid workers for WCK, including individuals from Britain, Poland, Australia, and Palestine, as well as a dual US-Canadian citizen, were killed in an Israeli strike.

April 6, 2024 at 11:28 am

WATCH: ‘All that really changed was a word on a passport, and that word became British’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending