Palestine hails Turkiye export restrictions on Israel amid Gaza onslaught

Palestinian Economy Minister, Mohammed Alamour, on Tuesday welcomed a Turkish decision to restrict exports of certain goods to Israel amid Tel Aviv’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Alamour said the Turkish decision confirms Turkiye’s support for the Palestinian people and “its relentless efforts to force the (Israeli) Occupation government to stop its genocide” in Gaza.

The Turkish decision “is a step in the right direction to implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding an immediate ceasefire and providing aid and relief to our people in the Gaza Strip.”

The Economy Minister hailed the deep-rooted political and economic relations between Palestine and Turkiye.

“Turkiye is the first destination for Palestinian imports,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkiye restricted exports of certain products to Israel until it implements a cease-fire and allows a “sufficient and uninterrupted flow” of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

“Israel continues to flagrantly violate international law and ignores the international community’s numerous calls for ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid,” the Turkish Trade Ministry said in a statement.

Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians since a 7 October cross-border incursion by Palestinian group, Hamas, which claimed 1,200 lives.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Much of Gaza’s infrastructure has since been destroyed, and 1.9 million of its residents forcibly displaced, leaving them at risk of disease and famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

