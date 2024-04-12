UK advises against travelling to Israel

The UK has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Israel and occupied Palestinian territories over the “possibility of an attack on Israeli territory from Iran,” Reuters reported the Foreign Office said today.

In its latest update, the Foreign Office advises against “all travel” to northern Israel, Gaza, areas near Gaza and the West Bank – excluding East Jerusalem and Route 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

It also advised against “all but essential travel” to the rest of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

It comes amid fear of a wider conflict in the region especially after seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals, were killed in an air strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Israel, however, has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike nor does it comment on its activities in Syria.

