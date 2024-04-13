Israel bombs UN school in central Gaza twice in 24 hours

Within 24 hours, the Israeli army on Saturday once again bombed a UN school housing displaced persons in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli artillery bombed a school run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the New Camp area in Nuseirat, causing severe damage to the school.

There are no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured in a series of Israeli air and artillery raids targeting areas north of the Nuseirat camp during the past 24 hours, medical sources told Anadolu.

This is the second Israeli bombing on the school in less than 24 hours.

On Friday evening, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced that a number of deaths and injuries had occurred after Israeli artillery targeted the same school in the Nuseirat camp.

The Civil Defense said the school shelters a large number of displaced people, mostly women and children.

Since Wednesday, the areas northwest of the Nuseirat camp have been subjected to Israeli military operations, resulting in casualties.

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

Nearly 33,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has urged it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

