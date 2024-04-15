Israeli settlers intensify attacks on Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli settlers yesterday intensified their attacks on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, storming towns and villages and setting fire to homes and cars, blocking main roads and attacking passing cars.

Protected by Israeli occupation forces, the settlers stormed the Tubas Governorate in the northern West Bank, and burned a Palestinian man’s vehicle and destroyed electrical power cells supplying the Ain Ghazal community in Al-Farisiya in the same governorate and set fire to a vehicle belonging to local resident Ahmed Hussein Abu Muhaisen.

Various areas of the Jordan Valley witnessed settler attacks against Palestinians, including the burning of homes, vehicles and vegetable stands, while vehicles were attacked and destroyed near the villages of Al-Auja, Fasayel, Al-Nabi Musa and Al-Ma’rajat.

Settlers also closed the junction in Wadi Al-Qilt and the Nabi Musa road, and obstructed the passage of vehicles through the Satah Al-Bahr Road.

Occupation forces have also stormed the town of Turmus Aya, and the villages of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya and Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah in the middle of the occupied West Bank, while a young man was injured during confrontations in the village of Beit Furik, east of Nablus in northern occupied West Bank.

Last night, the settlers shot two men during an attack on the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah.

Israeli settler attacks have surged at an unprecedented rate, according to the United Nations. Israel’s failure to protect Palestinians and prosecute settlers has led to an environment of near complete impunity.

