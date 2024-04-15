Russia notes Iran’s claim of self-defence after striking Israel

The Russian Foreign Ministry acknowledged on Sunday that Iran has said its attack on Israel was within the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, in the wake of the occupation state’s attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus. Seven people were killed in Israel’s attack in the Syrian capital, including a senior Iranian General.

The ministry said that due to the position adopted by its Western members, the Security Council was unable to provide a proper response to the Israeli strike on the Iranian consular mission.

“We express our extreme concern at yet another dangerous escalation in the region,” it added. “We have warned repeatedly that the numerous unresolved crises in the Middle East, primarily in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which are often fuelled by irresponsible, provocative actions, will exacerbate tensions.”

The Russian ministry called on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint and said it expects the regional states to resolve the existing problems through political and diplomatic means. “We believe it is important for the constructively-minded international players to contribute to this effort.”

Russian citizens residing in Israel and neighbouring countries, primarily Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, were encouraged by the ministry to follow media reports and practical recommendations posted on its official website.

