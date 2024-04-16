Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Colombia president accuses Israel of violating UN ceasefire resolution

April 16, 2024 at 1:56 pm

Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, United States on 20 September, 2022 [Tayfun Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]

Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, United States on 20 September, 2022 [Tayfun Coşkun/Anadolu Agency]

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused Israel of violating the UN Security Council’s ceasefire resolution in Gaza.

Commenting on images of the Israeli forces’ attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Petro wrote on X on Sunday: “It has started again. Following the strong reaction to yesterday’s [Saturday’s] attacks, the killing of children and the violation of the UNSC ceasefire resolution continue. The vast majority of humanity desires peace.”

Since Thursday, the second day of Eid Al-Fitr, the Israeli army has continued to violently bomb the Nuseirat camp.

READ: Israel bombs UN school in central Gaza twice in 24 hours

 

 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending