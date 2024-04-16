Colombia president accuses Israel of violating UN ceasefire resolution

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused Israel of violating the UN Security Council’s ceasefire resolution in Gaza.

Commenting on images of the Israeli forces’ attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Petro wrote on X on Sunday: “It has started again. Following the strong reaction to yesterday’s [Saturday’s] attacks, the killing of children and the violation of the UNSC ceasefire resolution continue. The vast majority of humanity desires peace.”

Since Thursday, the second day of Eid Al-Fitr, the Israeli army has continued to violently bomb the Nuseirat camp.

