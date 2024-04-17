Crew of ship seized by Iran are safe, says operator MSC

The 25 crew members of the MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran on 13 April, are safe, shipping operator MSC said on Wednesday. The company added that discussions with the Iranian authorities are in progress to secure their earliest release, Reuters has reported.

“We are also working with the Iranian authorities to have the cargo discharged,” the company said in a news release.

Portugal’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador on Tuesday to demand the immediate release of the Portuguese-flagged container ship. The Portuguese government also condemned Saturday’s attack on Israel by Iran.

MSC leases the Aries from Gortal Shipping, an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime. Zodiac is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

