Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Crew of ship seized by Iran are safe, says operator MSC

April 17, 2024 at 10:03 am

A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website shows Iranian warships during a military drill [Iranian Army office/AFP via Getty Images]

A handout picture made available by the Iranian Army official website shows Iranian warships during a military drill [Iranian Army office/AFP via Getty Images]

The 25 crew members of the MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran on 13 April, are safe, shipping operator MSC said on Wednesday. The company added that discussions with the Iranian authorities are in progress to secure their earliest release, Reuters has reported.

“We are also working with the Iranian authorities to have the cargo discharged,” the company said in a news release.

Portugal’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador on Tuesday to demand the immediate release of the Portuguese-flagged container ship. The Portuguese government also condemned Saturday’s attack on Israel by Iran.

MSC leases the Aries from Gortal Shipping, an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime. Zodiac is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.

READ: Greek opposition leader cancels meeting with pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending