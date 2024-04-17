Greek opposition leader cancels meeting with pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC

The leader of Syriza, Greece’s main opposition party, has cancelled a scheduled meeting in New York with the prominent pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC, Anadolu agency reported on Monday, citing Greek media. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee is one of the largest lobby groups in the US and the most prominent in defending Israel, spending massive amounts of money to persuade politicians to back the occupation state.

Stefanos Kasselakis planned to present his party’s views on the Israel-Palestine issue in the meeting, but cancelled the meeting following the latest developments in the Middle East and Israel’s “refusal to seek de-escalation of tension,” the daily Avgi cited sources from Syriza as saying. “All regional actors must show the required restraint with respect to international legitimacy and in the mediation efforts of international actors,” they added.

In February, the Syriza coalition condemned the Israeli attacks on the city of Rafah in Gaza, and declared its support for the Palestinian people. It also called for a ceasefire and an end to the humanitarian crisis.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution urging an immediate ceasefire, Israel persists in its relentless military campaign in the Gaza Strip. The ongoing offensive has led to a devastating death toll, with more than 33,800 Palestinians killed and over 76,500 wounded since last October. The blockade imposed on the enclave has exacerbated the crisis, pushing much of the population to the brink of starvation, according to Palestinian and UN sources.

READ: Israel still imposing ‘unlawful’ restrictions on Gaza aid, UN rights office says